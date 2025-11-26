Correct Capital Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Correct Capital Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,234.9% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,132,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,426,000 after buying an additional 1,084,366 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after acquiring an additional 950,928 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.3%

UNH opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.01.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

