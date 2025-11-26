Correct Capital Wealth Management Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Correct Capital Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
