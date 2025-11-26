Correct Capital Wealth Management Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Correct Capital Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

