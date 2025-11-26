Correct Capital Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $417.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $392.89 and a 12-month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

