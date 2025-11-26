Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 59,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

