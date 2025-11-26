Contrasting Cato (NYSE:CATO) & Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cato and Tilly’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cato $650.83 million 0.10 -$18.06 million ($0.50) -6.93 Tilly’s $549.60 million 0.06 -$46.23 million ($1.52) -0.76

Profitability

Cato has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s. Cato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilly’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cato and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cato -2.93% -11.23% -4.33% Tilly’s -8.28% -48.33% -12.92%

Risk & Volatility

Cato has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cato and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cato 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tilly’s 1 4 0 0 1.80

Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.47%. Given Tilly’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Cato.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Cato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Cato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cato beats Tilly’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers. The Cato Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

