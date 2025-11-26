Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Buys 3,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

