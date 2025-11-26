ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,424,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $577,471,000 after purchasing an additional 244,810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 129,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,148.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,362,000 after buying an additional 906,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.