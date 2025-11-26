Compass (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Bradley Serwin Sells 20,952 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Serwin sold 20,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $219,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 279,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,482.50. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Compass Trading Down 0.9%
Compass stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 2.56.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
