Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Alliance Bank has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Pacific Alliance Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.89% 15.32% 1.66% Pacific Alliance Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.58 $88.46 million $130.83 8.03 Pacific Alliance Bank $23.57 million 1.15 $1.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Pacific Alliance Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $20.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pacific Alliance Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Pacific Alliance Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers personal and business online services; and casher checks, check reorder, night deposit, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, positive pay/check reconciliation, wire, debit card, and other services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California.

