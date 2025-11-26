CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 126.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 170.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CommVault Systems by 494.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.33 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.10.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

