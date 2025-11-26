Columbia Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Columbia Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3%

VB stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $262.52. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

