Columbia Bank Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Columbia Bank raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 73,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

