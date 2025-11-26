Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

