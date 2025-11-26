Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,142 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 786.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

