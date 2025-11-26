Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,409 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $162.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.