Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,084 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 254,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

