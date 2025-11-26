Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after buying an additional 23,303,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 4,594,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 72.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,979,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after acquiring an additional 288,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,102 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

