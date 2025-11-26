Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Navan in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Navan in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $14.93 on Monday. Navan has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

