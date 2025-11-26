Christopher Pribula Purchases 1,000 Shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Pribula acquired 1,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,488.97. This represents a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

SRBK opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.56. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 362,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded SR Bancorp from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on SR Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

