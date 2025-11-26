Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.33 and traded as high as $163.5830. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $163.5830, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
Christian Dior S.E. Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25.
About Christian Dior S.E.
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
Featured Stories
