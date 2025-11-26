Choreo LLC Sells 9,958 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

