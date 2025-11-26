Choreo LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of IJR opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $127.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

