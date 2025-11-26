Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.6% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.