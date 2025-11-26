Choreo LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Tassel Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $182.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

