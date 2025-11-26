Choreo LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Choreo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $304.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.