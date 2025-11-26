Choreo LLC Acquires 13,906 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after buying an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.62 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

