China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $20.56. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $20.6987, with a volume of 10,482 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.