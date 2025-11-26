Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.99.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.