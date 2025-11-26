Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.55, for a total value of $875,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,215,897.35. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.99.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHE
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.