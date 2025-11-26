Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of State Street worth $203,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5,058.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 456,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,281,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

NYSE STT opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $122.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

