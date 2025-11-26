Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,430 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Wabtec worth $219,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average is $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

