Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 63,448 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 4.11% of Whirlpool worth $233,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

