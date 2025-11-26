Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $226.91 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $226,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

