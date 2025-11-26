Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $194.59 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Texas Pacific Land worth $194,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 79.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $863.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $934.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,003.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $838.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,692.51.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

