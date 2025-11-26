Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 522,408 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 522,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Occidental Petroleum worth $208,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.