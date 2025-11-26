Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $212,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,806,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,582,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

