Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Arch Capital Group worth $188,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

