Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $183,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 290.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,602,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,530 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 320.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 298.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,273,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 954,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

