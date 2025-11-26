Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph Kimmell Sells 1,812 Shares of Stock

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kimmell sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $148,656.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,353.08. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Champion Homes Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Institutional Trading of Champion Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Champion Homes by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.