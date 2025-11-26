Certara, Inc. $CERT Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,605 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Certara worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $329,000. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Certara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,850.68. The trade was a 40.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.