CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,973,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,206,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,336,000 after buying an additional 1,277,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,132,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 2,522,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

