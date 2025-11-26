CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
