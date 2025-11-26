Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $210,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,753,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

