Bybit Staked SOL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.35 Million (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Bybit Staked SOL has a total market cap of $92.38 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bybit Staked SOL has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be bought for $152.45 or 0.00175899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bybit Staked SOL Profile

Bybit Staked SOL launched on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,422,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Buying and Selling Bybit Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,394,074.08891782. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 155.13510904 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,119,080.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

