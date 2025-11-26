Brokers Set Expectations for Tourmaline Oil FY2027 Earnings

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TRMLF opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.15%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 344.0%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

