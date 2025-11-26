Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$228.60 and last traded at C$228.00, with a volume of 371240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$224.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$190.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$230.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$218.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.52. The stock has a market cap of C$22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

