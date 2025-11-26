BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.17 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after buying an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.