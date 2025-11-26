BNP Paribas Downgrades National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) to Strong Sell

National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

NGG opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

