Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Blue Bird Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1,742.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

