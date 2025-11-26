Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.5714.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.89, a PEG ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $147.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $2,097,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425,874.29. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 221,544 shares of company stock valued at $21,863,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

