BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 505,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 845,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIDD stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

